Banks (0-2) allowed three runs on five hits over 3.2 innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against Texas.
While Banks was listed as an opener Monday, he took care of a bulk of the work for the White Sox's bullpen game. He gave up a run in each of the first, third and fourth innings, raising his season ERA to 4.70 across 15.1 frames. On a more positive note, he has a solid 13:2 K:BB and should continue working in a bulk bullpen/opening role.
