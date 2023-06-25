Banks will start Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
The left-hander allowed three runs across 3.2 frames as an opener last week and will make another start versus Boston. Banks threw a season-high 63 pitches in that outing and isn't likely to work much deeper Sunday before giving way to the bullpen.
More News
-
White Sox's Tanner Banks: Coughs up three runs•
-
White Sox's Tanner Banks: Opening Monday's contest•
-
White Sox's Tanner Banks: Summoned from Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Tanner Banks: Returned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Tanner Banks: Serving as 27th man•
-
White Sox's Tanner Banks: Expected to be 27th man•