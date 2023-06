Banks was added to the White Sox roster as the 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

The White Sox used five pitchers in their Game 1 win over the Yankees, including several of their high-leverage relievers. Banks could reasonably be expected to see game action in the nightcap as a result, and he has performed well at the big-league level across the last two seasons by maintaining a 3.10 ERA and 54:20 K:BB across 61 frames.