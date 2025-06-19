White Sox's Tyler Gilbert: Moves up from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox recalled Gilbert from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
Gilbert will provide a fresh arm for the bullpen ahead of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals. The left-hander has posted a 4.20 ERA and 17:7 K:BB over 15 frames with the big club this season.
