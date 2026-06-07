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White Sox's Tyler Gilbert: Serving as opener Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gilbert will serve as the White Sox's opening pitcher for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Brooke Fletcher of Chicago Sports Network reports.

In an effort to counter a Philadelphia offense that often features three lefty hitters (Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Brandon Marsh) in the top half of the lineup, the White Sox will go with a left-handed opener for the second straight day. Gilbert is likely to work the first inning or two before giving way to right-hander David Sandlin, who is set to work in bulk relief after starting in his first two MLB appearances.

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