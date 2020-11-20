site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Tyler Johnson: Contract selected
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 20, 2020
at
3:12 pm ET 1 min read
Johnson's contract was purchased by the White Sox on Friday.
The move protects the 25-year-old righty from the Rule 5 draft. He's yet to pitch above the Double-A level and has only thrown 18.1 innings there, but he did spend all of the 2020 season as part of the White Sox's 60-man player pool.
