Moncada was placed on the 10-day inured list with a strained right hamstring Monday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The move was made retroactive to Saturday, so Moncada will be eligible to return next Tuesday, but it's not yet clear if he'll have the chance to do so. This is Moncada's second trip to the injured list, as he'd previously missed over a month with an oblique issue. Jake Burger should be the primary third baseman in his absence.