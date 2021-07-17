Moncada went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI in Friday's 7-1 loss to Houston.

Moncada had been dealing with hand soreness prior to the All-Star break, which could have been beneficial to his recovery. He missed a few games at the beginning of July and is 4-for-21 with three extra-base hits and five RBI over the six games since his return to the lineup.