Cespedes went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI on Sunday against Charlotte.

Cespedes tallied his first two home runs of the season Sunday, including a three-run shot in the eighth inning. He's provided plenty of pop with Double-A Birmingham to start the season, maintaining a .514 slugging percentage and .353 wOBA through 40 plate appearances. However, across 140 total plate appearances at the level -- including a stint at the end of the 2020 campaign -- Cespedes is striking out at a 28.6 percent clip.