Cespedes has been limited to just one Cactus League at-bat because of right quad soreness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
It's not clear when, or if, Cespedes might be cleared for more games this spring. The outfield prospect spent all of the 2022 season at Double-A Birmingham but, when healthy, could move up to Triple-A Charlotte to start 2023.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoelqui Cespedes: Homers twice•
-
White Sox's Yoelqui Cespedes: Invited to major-league camp•
-
White Sox's Yoelqui Cespedes: Moves up to Double-A•
-
White Sox's Yoelqui Cespedes: Making adjustments in High-A•
-
White Sox's Yoelqui Cespedes: Having contact issues in High-A•
-
White Sox's Yoelqui Cespedes: Added to active roster•