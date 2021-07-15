Cespedes is hitting .211/.286/.447 across 19 games for High-A Winston Salem.
When he hits the ball, he hits it well -- 10 of his 16 knocks have gone for extra bases (four homers, six doubles). However, Cespedes has a brutal 3:29 BB:K, and you don't see too many 23-year-olds post strikeout rates that high (34.1 percent, to be precise) in High-A ball and go on to reach the majors. There's no doubt that Yoenis Cespedes' little brother is all tooled up, but his uber-aggressive approach isn't doing him any favors right now.