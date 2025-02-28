Through four Grapefruit League games, Vargas has gone 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI.

Vargas hit his second spring homer Thursday, belting a two-run shot in the eighth inning against the Phillies. The 23-year-old was among the top signees in the 2018 international class, but he's yet to really put things together, and he posted a modest .670 OPS with four home runs and 15 stolen bases over 260 plate appearances during his first taste of Double-A ball last year. Vargas isn't in serious contention for an Opening Day big-league roster spot, but he's still young enough to have a major-league future if he can demonstrate development in the minors.