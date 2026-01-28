The Yankees acquired Chivilli from the Rockies on Wednesday in exchange for T.J. Rumfield, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Chivilli has managed just a 6.18 ERA and 71:33 K:BB over 90.1 innings covering two major-league seasons. However, the 23-year-old ranked in the 88th percentile in fastball velocity, the 84th percentile in groundball rate and had whiff rates exceeding 40 percent with both his changeup and slider. There could be some untapped potential for Chivilli as he gets out of Colorado and into the Yankees' pitching development.