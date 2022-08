Rizzo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two total runs scored in Tuesday's loss to Seattle.

Rizzo first scored in the fourth inning on a Josh Donaldson double. He then hit a solo shot in the sixth inning, his 27th home run of the year. Rizzo is tied with Pete Alonso for the fifth most home runs in baseball. The Yankees' first baseman extended his hit streak to four games after Tuesday's performance, bringing his batting average up from .225 to .230 during that span.