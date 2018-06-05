Yankees' Anthony Seigler: In pinstripes with 23rd pick
The Yankees have selected Seigler with the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
It doesn't really matter for our purposes, as Seigler is expected to be developed as a catcher, but as a high schooler in Georgia he gained fame for his ability to throw in the upper-80s with either arm. Unsurprisingly, he is also a switch hitter. Seigler is the consensus top high school catcher in this class, and while he is only 5-foot-11, his above-average athleticism lends itself to framing and at 200 pounds, he is sturdy enough to handle the rigors of the position. There is even some talk that he could wind up playing second base on days he is not catching, which speaks to that athleticism. He has a good all-fields approach at the plate, and has a chance to hit for a high average with double-digit homer pop. However, as a high school catcher, he shouldn't be expected to move quickly through the minors.
