Volpe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a second run scored and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Guardians.

The rookie shortstop got the Yankees on the board by taking Tanner Bibee deep in the sixth inning, and Volpe came home with the game's final run in the eighth after getting himself over to third base after a single. Tuesday's activity on the basepaths snapped a 10-game streak without a stolen base for the 22-year-old, but he's a perfect 10-for-10 on steal attempts to begin his MLB career, and his bat has come around too. After a shaky first couple weeks at the plate, Volpe is slashing .275/.375/.449 over his last 20 games.