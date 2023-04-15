Volpe went 1-for-3 with a walk, two strikeouts and the first home run of his big-league career Friday against the Twins.

It was a 394-foot solo shot with a 99.8 mph exit velocity. Volpe's strikeout rate is now 34 percent on the year, but at least his 12.8 percent walk rate is strong while providing solid defense at shortstop. He has hit leadoff in two of the three games since DJ LeMahieu (quad) has been sidelined, but LeMahieu is expected back Saturday.