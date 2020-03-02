Play

Volpe grounded out as a pinch hitter in Sunday's Grapefruit League loss to Detroit.

The Yankees' first-round pick in the 2019 draft entered for Gary Sanchez in the eighth inning and nearly collected a hit on a foul ball down the left-field line before grounding out to shortstop in his only at-bat. Volpe is 18 years old and hit .215 in rookie ball last year, so he is likely years away from being seriously considered for the big-league roster.

