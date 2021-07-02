Volpe is slashing .316/.444/.638 with 10 home runs, 45 RBI and 19 stolen bases for Low-A Tampa.
The Yankees' first-round pick in the 2019 first-year player draft has flashed both power and speed in his first campaign in A-ball while also walking more times (38) than he has struck out (37). He was especially hot in June, slashing .392/.515/.848 with seven homers and eight steals. The 20-year-old is regarded as a solid defensive shortstop, so he could ascend quickly through the organization's minor-league system if he continues to dominate offensively.