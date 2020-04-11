Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Staying sharp at home during hiatus
Volpe has been taking part in hitting and defensive drills at his home in New Jersey during MLB's hiatus, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
Volpe, the Yankees' first-round draft choice last season, spent much of March in self-quarantine after two fellow minor-leaguers tested positive for COVID-19 in spring camp. He has since taken to hitting into a net and lifting weights at his home, as well as working on his defensive mechanics with what he describes as "a ton of drills...that take up literally no space." The 19-year-old will look to bounce back from a difficult first season in rookie ball during which he batted .219 and came down with a bout of mononucleosis that ended his campaign early.
