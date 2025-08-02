Volpe went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases in Friday's 13-12 loss to the Marlins.

It was Volpe's first game of the year with either four hits or two stolen bases. The 24-year-old shortstop has a middling .718 OPS on the year, but he remains locked into an everyday role and is beginning to heat up of late. Over his last 13 outings, Volpe is hitting .298 with seven homers, one double, 11 RBI and four steals.