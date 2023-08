Volpe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to Miami.

Volpe provided a boost with a two-run shot in the fourth inning, though New York's bullpen imploded late in the Marlins' win. The long ball was the rookie shortstop's second in his past three contests following a 24-game stretch during which he went deep just once. Volpe is up to 16 homers on the campaign to go along with 46 RBI, 47 runs, 20 steals and a .211/.291/.383 slash line over 437 plate appearances.