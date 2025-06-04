Volpe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 win over Cleveland.

Volpe went deep in the seventh inning to give New York a 3-1 lead. The insurance run proved to be significant, as the Guardians scored once in the ninth but were unable to come all the way back from the deficit. Volpe's long ball snapped a 17-game homerless streak during which he batted just .226 over 62 at-bats, though he did knock in nine runs and log eight extra-base hits (six doubles and two triples) during the power drought. The shortstop has seven homers, seven steals, 34 RBI and a .760 OPS through 58 games on the season.