Wells went 2-for-2 with a pair of home runs and five total RBI in Sunday's 16-1 win over the Red Sox.

Wells put together a huge day at the plate, despite only entering the game in the sixth inning. Pinch-hitting for Ali Sanchez, Wells drove in his first run with a sacrifice fly before launching a two-run homer off lefty Jovani Moran in the eighth. The catcher capped the day with another two-run blast off second baseman-turned-pitcher Andruw Monasterio in the ninth. It's been a rough year overall at the plate for Wells, who had gone 23 games without a homer prior to Sunday. He's now slashing .184/.277/.316 with 10 homers, 26 RBI and 29 runs scored across 322 plate appearances this season.