This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Yankees' Austin Wells: Taking seat Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Wells is not in the Yankees' starting lineup Sunday versus the Mets.
Wells will begin on the bench after starting each of the first two games of the series and going 1-for-8 with five strikeouts. J.C. Escarra is getting a start behind the plate for the Yankees on Sunday.