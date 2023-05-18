The Yankees recalled Rortvedt from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.
Needing depth at catcher with Jose Trevino (hamstring) landing on the IL, the Yankees will give Rortvedt his first taste of MLB action since 2021. The oft-injured 25-year-old was off to a terrific start this season in the Yankees' minor-league system, slashing .327/.421/.612 with three home runs and 10 RBI in 14 games between Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A. He could share time behind the plate with Kyle Higashioka in Trevino's absence.