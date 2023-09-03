Rortvedt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Rortvedt will be on the bench for the fourth game in a row and is unlikely to be anything more than the Yankees' No. 2 catcher over the final month of the season after New York called up prospect Austin Wells from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. Wells will make his third straight start Sunday and is expected to get a long look as the team's top backstop down the stretch. Since receiving a call-up of his own from Triple-A on July 21, Rortvedt has slashed an abysmal .087/.192/.217 over 22 games.