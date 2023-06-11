McKinney will start in center field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
With Harrison Bader (hamstring) and Aaron Judge (toe) on the injured list, McKinney has moved into a near-everyday role in the Yankees outfield following his promotion from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday. He'll pick up his fifth consecutive start Sunday after recording exactly one hit -- including three extra-base knocks -- in each of his first four games with New York.
