McKinney is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

The Yankees will roll out a right-handed-hitting outfield of Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Harrison Bader and Giancarlo Stanton against Mets southpaw Jose Quintana, leaving no room in the lineup for the lefty-hitting McKinney. He had started in center field or left field in each of the last four games, going 3-for-8 with a home run, five walks, four runs, three RBI and a stolen base.