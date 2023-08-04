McKinney went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Astros.

McKinney extended the Yankees' lead to 3-0 with a solo home run off Cristian Javier in the opening inning, his sixth long ball of the year. McKinney's seen his playing time take a hit following the return of Aaron Judge -- Thursday's start was just his second in New York's last six games. Overall, the 28-year-old McKinney is slashing .237/.315/.474 with 14 runs scored, 12 RBI and a stolen base through 108 plate appearances this season.