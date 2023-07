Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed Wednesday that McKinney has been available off the bench only in an emergency the last few days after recently fouling a ball off his foot, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

It explains why McKinney hasn't started since the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals. McKinney had also cooled off at the dish prior to the foot issue, going hitless in his last 14 at-bats. He could return to the lineup as soon as Thursday.