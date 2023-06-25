McKinney went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Rangers.

The outfielder took Jon Gray deep in the fourth inning, and that proved to be the game's only spark of offense. McKinney has gone yard three times in the last five contests, and since his addition to the roster early in the month he's hit safely in 14 of 15 games, generating a .320/.346/.660 slash line with half of his 16 hits (three doubles, a triple and four homers) going for extra bases. Aaron Judge (toe) still lacks a clear timeline for his return, so McKinney figures to remain a fixture in the lineup as long as he keeps producing.