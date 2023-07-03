McKinney is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

McKinney had been on the bench for four of the Yankees' previous five games, but all of those absences from the lineup had come with the opposition bringing left-handed pitchers to the hill. The lefty-hitting outfielder will now be sitting out Monday against a right-hander (Tyler Wells), with both McKinney and fellow lefty hitter Jake Bauers ceding their spots in the corner outfield to a pair of right-handed hitters in Giancarlo Stanton and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.