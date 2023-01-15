Mayea signed with the Yankees for $4.4 million on Sunday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

A 17-year-old outfielder from Cuba, Mayea is one of the most talented hitters in this year's J-15 international signing class. He has a projectable frame at 6-foot, 170 pounds, and premium bat speed with the athleticism to stick in center field early in his career. The right-handed hitter will look to follow in the impressive line of Jasson Dominguez and Everson Pereira -- two premium outfield prospects the Yankees landed in previous international signing classes.