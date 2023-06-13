Beck (elbow) began a rehab assignment Monday with the Yankees' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, striking out five over three perfect innings.

The rehab appearance marked the professional debut of Beck, a 2021 second-round draft pick who underwent Tommy John surgery in September of that year. Beck's first outing went about as well as possible, as he struck out each of the first five batters he faced. The 24-year-old right-hander still resides on Single-A Tampa's 60-day injured list and may make another start or two in the FCL before making his debut in the Florida State League.