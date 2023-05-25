site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Absent from lineup
RotoWire Staff
LeMahieu is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
LeMahieu is just 3-for-26 at the plate over his last seven contests, so he'll get a day off to regroup. The Yanks are going with Oswaldo Cabrera at the hot corner.
