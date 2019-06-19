Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Another multi-hit day

LeMahieu went 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI in the Yankees' 6-3 win over the Rays on Tuesday.

That's now three multi-hit efforts in his last four games for the hot-hitting veteran, who has been as solid as ever at the dish in his age-30 season. LeMahieu is now hitting .313 through 275 at-bats, and while his eight homers don't represent an eye-popping total, he's laced 16 doubles to leave him with a solid .458 slugging percentage.