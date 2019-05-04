LeMahieu (knee) is starting at second base and leading off Saturday against the Twins.

He had been sidelined for almost a week with a minor knee injury, but returns atop a lineup that gets another boost with the return of Miguel Andujar (shoulder) in this contest. With Troy Tulowitzki (calf) on the IL, LeMahieu should be an everyday player for the Yankees for the foreseeable future.

