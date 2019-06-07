Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Bags three more hits

LeMahieu went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a run and two RBI in the Yankees' 6-2 win over the Blue Jays on Thursday.

It was the second straight three-hit game for LeMahieu, who is now working on a 10-game hitting streak. He continues to thrive in his first season with the Yankees, as this performance raises his slash line up to .323/.371/.480 through 223 at-bats. He's also driven in 40 runs, an impressive total considering he's done most of his work this season from the leadoff spot.