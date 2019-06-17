Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Bags two more hits

LeMahieu went 2-for-5 with a run scored Sunday in the Yankees' 10-3 win over the White Sox.

LeMahieu has compiled seven multi-hit games thus far in June, racking up eight runs and nine RBI across 14 starts. Though the Yankees have bolstered their offense with the acquisition of Edwin Encarnacion and will soon get star outfielders Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) and Aaron Judge (oblique) back from the injured list, LeMahieu's role as the team's everyday leadoff man looks fairly secure.