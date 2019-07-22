Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Blasts 14th homer

LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in an 8-4 loss against the Rockies on Sunday.

The 31-year-old's incredible season continued Sunday, as he hit his 14th homer. He's now just one shy of his career-high 15 home runs from last year, and LeMahieu is on an eight-game hitting streak. He is batting .333 with 14 home runs, 68 RBI, 71 runs and four steals in 375 at-bats this season.