Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Blasts 26th home run
LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in a victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday.
LeMahieu launched a long ball to right field in the second inning to stake the Yankees to a 6-0 lead. The 31-year-old has gone deep twice in his last three games to extend his career-high total to 26 on the season. He needs one more RBI to hit triple digits for the first time in his career and has already crossed the plate 108 times this season to establish another career high. With a .329/.377/.523 slash line, he has been one of the most impressive hitters in the majors in 2019.
