LeMahieu went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and a strikeout in Friday's 11-4 loss to the Nationals.

LeMahieu led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run, and he smacked a game-tying shot with no outs in the sixth frame. The Yankees were unable to pick up the win, but LeMahieu is now hitting .283 with three homers, 21 runs and nine RBI this season.