Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Blasts two homers

LeMahieu went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in an 9-2 win over the Red Sox in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The 31-year-old's outstanding season continued Saturday, as he hit both his 16th and 17th homers off Chris Sale. He's now just exceeded his career-high of 15 home runs, and he has hit safely in 17 of his last 20 games. For the season, LeMahieu has a .338/.385/.535 slash line in 400 at-bats this season.