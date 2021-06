LeMahieu went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and double in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Phillies.

LeMahieu pulled the Yankees into a 7-7 tie with a three-run homer off Hector Neris in the ninth inning. The clutch long ball broke a 29-game drought without a homer for the infielder, which dated back to May 7. He'll look to build off his big day at the plate as he seeks to improve on a .257/.332/.340 slash line going forward.