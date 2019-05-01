Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Close to return
LeMahieu (knee) could return to action as early as Friday against the Twins, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
LeMahieu has missed the Yankees' last two games after fouling a ball off his knee, causing it to become inflamed, but the veteran infielder told reporters on Wednesday he's feeling "really close" to being ready to go and he's been jogging and taking batting practice this week, per Sanchez. The Yankees have the day off Thursday, so if LeMahieu does return Friday it would only be a two-game absence. He's off to a nice start at the plate, slashing .310/.363/.430 over 100 at-bats.
