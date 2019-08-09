Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Collects another multi-hit game

LeMahieu went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI while scoring twice in Thursday's win over Toronto.

LeMahieu led off the game with a double and came around to score on Gio Urshela's home run, then singled and scored on another long ball by Urshela in the third. He later plated a pair of runs with a single in the sixth inning. The multi-hit effort was his fourth in a torrid July in which LeMahieu has batted .406 (13-for-32) with three homers and eight RBI over eight games.