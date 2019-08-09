Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Collects another multi-hit game
LeMahieu went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI while scoring twice in Thursday's win over Toronto.
LeMahieu led off the game with a double and came around to score on Gio Urshela's home run, then singled and scored on another long ball by Urshela in the third. He later plated a pair of runs with a single in the sixth inning. The multi-hit effort was his fourth in a torrid July in which LeMahieu has batted .406 (13-for-32) with three homers and eight RBI over eight games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal