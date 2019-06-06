Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Collects four RBI

LeMahieu went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 11-7 loss at Toronto.

LeMahieu broke a 4-4 tie with his three-run homer during the sixth inning, but the Yankees' bullpen was ultimately unable to hold the lead. The veteran infielder extended his hit streak to 10 games Wednesday, and he is hitting .283 with three home runs and 13 RBI in that span.