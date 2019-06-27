Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Continues hot streak

LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Yankees' 8-7 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

LeMahieu's torrid month of June rolls on, as he posted a fourth straight multi-hit game in this contest -- a stretch that has seen him go 11-for-16 with three homers and six RBI. For the month, the veteran is slashing .373/.418/.637 with six long balls, per Lindsey Alder of The Athletic. Perhaps most impressively, LeMahieu is also hitting a league-best .478 with runners in scoring position, allowing him to rack up 54 RBI despite primarily acting as the leadoff hitter in his first season with the Yankees.

More News
Our Latest Stories