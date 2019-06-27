Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Continues hot streak

LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Yankees' 8-7 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

LeMahieu's torrid month of June rolls on, as he posted a fourth straight multi-hit game in this contest -- a stretch that has seen him go 11-for-16 with three homers and six RBI. For the month, the veteran is slashing .373/.418/.637 with six long balls, per Lindsey Alder of The Athletic. Perhaps most impressively, LeMahieu is also hitting a league-best .478 with runners in scoring position, allowing him to rack up 54 RBI despite primarily acting as the leadoff hitter in his first season with the Yankees.