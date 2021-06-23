LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in a loss to Kansas City on Tuesday.

The infielder came up to the plate with the Yankees trailing 6-3 in the eighth inning and cut the lead to one run with a two-run blast to right field. The long ball was his sixth of the season, and half have come in his past nine games. LeMahieu is still slashing a disappointing .263/.338/.365 overall, but he has been heating up of late, batting .326 with 10 RBI and only two strikeouts over 43 at-bats since June 10.